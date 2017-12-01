Top-to-toe tipples for a Methodist Action charity drive in Preston

These guests were given a tour of Italy’s vineyards without leaving the comfort of Fulwood and Brought Cricket Club.

Wine connoisseur, Martin Burt, invited guests to experience ‘Italy from top to toe’ with a choice of no fewer than 47 wines to sample throughout the evening including, white, red, rose and some award-winning brands which had gained medals in the London International Wine Challenge.

Debbie Fielding Holmes (centre) and friends

There was also some Prosecco to try for those who enjoy a bit of fizz.

This was accompanied by a buffet which included an extensive variety of cheeses from around the globe.

The tasting event was organised by Methodist Action, and raised £800 for the homeless shelter in Fox Street, Preston.

Stephen Hetherington, CEO of Methodist Action, said: “This event proved to be extremely popular with backers of our charity as not only was it geat value for money, but it also helped to generate vital funds for Preston’s Fox Street homeless supported accommodation which experienced a £190,000 cut in its funding from September.”

charity trustee Ken Wales and RHS charity supporter Ray Armstrong

Sarah Carrick, Methodist in Action fund-raiser, added: “Martin designed the wine programme of 47 wines and where they all came from.

“He introduced the night and then it was up to the guests to make their way around the room and sample the wines.

“They also enjoyed a wide variety of cheeses from around the world.

“It was a very merry and enjoyable night.”

Martin Burt, wine connoisseur

Fox Street Community is the charity’s longest running service based within the Central Methodist Church in Preston, providing professional, 24-hour supported accommodation for up to 20 adult men for anything up to two years.

In partnership with Preston City Council and other specialist agencies, the accommodation service aims to assist in addressing the issues of homelessness and rough sleeping across the city.

It provides education and training in areas such as access to welfare benefits, applications for jobs and debt management and aims to help its service users to secure sustainable accommodation for the future.

The service users receive high quality support from seven full-time staff and most achieve the positive life changes they desire.