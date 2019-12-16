Top ten hidden gem restaurants and cafes in Preston - according to TripAdvisor reviews
We all know Preston city centre is crammed with great places to eat - but what about those places off the beaten track?
These are the ten best hidden gems in Preston, according to people who have written reviews on TripAdvisor. Tell your friends about them - or just keep the secret to yourself!
1. Kimji Korean Restaurant
12 Winckley Street, Preston - "Kimji is a lovely authentic Korean restaurant in Preston, the food here is amazing"
2. Lazy Cat Cafe
21 Cannon Street, Preston - "Seriously nothing but praise, cats , staff and hot chocolates all excellent"
3. The Ginger Bistro
333 Garstang Road, Fulwood - "It's one of those cosy little bistros where the menu really takes you by surprise."
4. Happy Bunnies
4a The Mansions, Chapel Lane, Longton - "Love this place, really cute cafe with a great menu. Been twice with 2 different sets of friends and both times food was spot on."
