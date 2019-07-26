Time ticking in hunt for the North West's missing Euromillions winner

A mystery ticket holder in the Preston area has just a month left to claim a £1m prize won on the lottery.

The ticket struck gold in a special EuroMillions Event draw on March 1, 2019 when 40 lucky millionaires were made.

The lucky ticket-holder only has until August 28, 2019 to make their claim if they have the winning Millionaire Maker code HSXT 12553.

With just a month to go National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets or the chance to claim the life-changing prize.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money. We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

In the Preston Area alone around 1,100 individual National Lottery grants have been awarded to help projects across the arts, sports, heritage, health, education, environment, charity and voluntary sectors.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.