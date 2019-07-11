Three-bedroom house in quiet cul-de-sac

Meadow’s Reach, Penwortham

This modern detached property is situated in a quiet cul de sac in one of Penwortham’s most desirable areas, close to all local shops, transport links and highly regarded schools.

The accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall leading through to a cosy lounge with feature gas fire with stone surround and hearth; high specification kitchen diner fitted with a range of high gloss white wall and base units with integral double oven, four ring induction hob with stainless steel extractor, fridge, freezer, dishwasher and double sink with hose mixer tap; utility room with space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer; and downstairs WC.

The three bedrooms, en suite and family bathroom with white WC, vanity mounted hand wash basin with mixer tap, panel bath tub with electric shower unit and mixer tap, are on the first floor.

The rear of the property comprises sections of lawn alongside wooden decking and borders planted with mature shrubs ideal for entertaining guests in the summer months.

Address: Meadow’s Reach, Penwortham

Price: £240,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000