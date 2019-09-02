Thousands flock to Morecambe for Vintage festival: pictures from the event
Thousands of people flocked to Morecambe for Vintage by the Sea festival over the weekend.
The promenade was bustling with the best dressed visitors a festival can wish for, all enjoying a free weekend of brilliant fashion, design, music, workshops, street theatre and primped pooches.
1. Vintage hairstyles and clothes for festival
Morecambe Vintage by the Sea. Jay and Elaine Bird.
2. Chatting outside The Midland hotel
People in armed forces uniform at the festival.
3. Hats off at the festival
Morecambe Vintage by the Sea. Mark Ewing
4. At The Midland for the vintage festival
Morecambe Vintage by the Sea. Richard Jarvis.
