This modern grade II listed home is up for sale in Preston - for 130,000

Hidden behind the electric gates of this former coach-house and stable block along leafy Pedders Lane is a modern and spacious grade II listed home.

Here we take a closer look inside:

Archway Buildings, Pedders Lane, Ashton, Preston PR2 - 130,000
The open plan living room and modern breakfast kitchen offer a real sense of space and opportunity to any prospective owner.
The breakfast kitchen comes with integrated appliances with under floor heating.
The original stone staircase leads to the first floor and the three bedrooms.
