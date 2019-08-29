This 3-bedroom semi-detached in Bispham is on the market 119,950

This three bed semidetached house with UPVC double glazing and gas central heating, is situated a short walking distance from Bispham Village, amenities and local transportation links.

Here we take a look around:

10 Longford Avenue, Bispham, FY2 0BN -119,950
The ground floor consists of a hallway with entry to the lounge and kitchen.
The lounge has a bay window and a feature gas fire,
The L-shaped kitchen/diner boasts plenty of storage space
