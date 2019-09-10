This 3-bedroom penthouse in the north wing of a converted hospital is up for sale in Lancaster - for £295,000
Tucked away in the north wing of the former Lancaster Moor hospital is this luxury three bedroom penthouse.
The Grade II listed building sits within the prestigious and sought after development known as 'The Residence' located close to Lancaster's historic City Centre. Here we take a look inside:
The apartment is split over two floors in the north wing of the former hospital, which includes lift access to all floors.
The entrance hall leads onto the living room where tall arched windows create a naturally light living space.
The lounge opens to the modern breakfast kitchen.
The split level landing gives access to the spacious master bedroom with fitted wardrobes.
