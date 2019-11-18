These are the ten best takeaways in and around Preston according to TripAdvisor reviewers

Have your say

There are plenty of restaurants that offer takeaway in Preston and the surrounding area.

These are the ten best restaurants in the Preston area that offer takeaways, according to reviews website, TripAdvisor.

Many people claim to be regular visitors to this takeaway and restaurant, which specialises in Indian and Bangladeshi dishes.

A favourite for lunches, both savoury food and desserts come highly recommended here.

One person wrote: "Found this oasis on our travels where the welcome was very warm and the atmosphere and food was very good."

One reviewer said: "We have been here a few times and the food is always excellent the Jaffas rice is the tastiest youll try."

This Caribbean takeaway is praised for its authenticity. It's jerk chicken is highly praised.

Totto's specialises in Mediterranean and Turkish food.It has a great atmosphere and is reasonably priced, according to reviewers.

Tang focuses on Dim Sum, Cantonese and Szechuan Chinese cuisine. Its authentic food sets it apart, according to visitors.

Another Indian restaurant which made the list. One person said: "Great service from the minute we walked in and the food was excellent."

This burger restaurant has a popular 'build your own' option as well as a wide range of meals they have designed themselves.