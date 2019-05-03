Food

These are the Mediterranean restaurants in Preston with 4 or 5 star hygiene ratings

If you're planning on heading to a Mediterranean restaurant in Preston, then you want to make sure they have a good food hygiene rating.

These are the six Mediterranean restaurants in Preston that have been inspected and given a four or five star rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Jaffa

58-60 Friargate Preston - PR1 2AT - 5 stars - 26 January 2018
2. Olive Tree Brasserie

5-6 Miller Arcade Lancaster Road Preston - PR1 2QY - 5 stars - 08 August 2017
3. Le Bistrot Pierre

The Church Fishergate Preston - PR1 2UR - 5 stars - 07 August 2018
4. Tottos Restaurant

2 Fleet Street Preston - PR1 2UT - 5 stars - 09 July 2018
