These are the Italian restaurants in Preston with 4 or 5 star hygiene ratings
If you're planning on heading to an Italian restaurant in Preston, then you want to make sure they have a good food hygiene rating.
These are the eight Italian restaurants in Preston that have been inspected and given a four or five star rating by the Food Standards Agency.
1. Angelos
33-35 Avenham Street Preston - PR1 3BN - 5 stars - 25 October 2017
2. Marinos
156 Watling Street Road Preston - PR2 8AH - 5 stars - 15 February 2019
3. Frankie & Benny's
Unit FC4 Deepdale Retail Park Blackpool Road Preston - PR1 6QY - 5 stars - 01 November 2018
4. Pizza Express
15-16 Winckley Street Preston - PR1 2AA - 5 stars - 03 October 2017
