These are the Italian restaurants in Preston with 4 or 5 star hygiene ratings

These are the eight Italian restaurants in Preston that have been inspected and given a four or five star rating by the Food Standards Agency.

1. Angelos 33-35 Avenham Street Preston - PR1 3BN - 5 stars - 25 October 2017 Google other Buy a Photo

2. Marinos 156 Watling Street Road Preston - PR2 8AH - 5 stars - 15 February 2019 Google other Buy a Photo

3. Frankie & Benny's Unit FC4 Deepdale Retail Park Blackpool Road Preston - PR1 6QY - 5 stars - 01 November 2018 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Pizza Express 15-16 Winckley Street Preston - PR1 2AA - 5 stars - 03 October 2017 Google other Buy a Photo

View more