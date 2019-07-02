These are the best deals available for July from Manchester airport.

These are the cheapest last minute flight deals from Manchester airport in July

Summer is already well underway, but it is not too late to book a holiday for later this month. Last minute flight deals can be a great way to get a break at bargain prices.

There are a number of options at Manchester airport. Here are the cheapest last minute flights that you can book in July. The deals were correct as of July 2.

Fly to the west of Ireland form Manchester for as little as 36.

1. Shannon

You could visit the beaches in the Channel Islands with a trip to Jersey for 49.

2. Jersey

Flights out to a city break in the capital of Spanish island Mallorca cost as little as 49.

3. Palma

The classic canals and grand architecture of Venice only costs 49 to fly to from Manchester.

4. Venice

