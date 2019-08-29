These are the 8 best restaurants in Lancaster - according to Google user reviews Lancaster has a wide range of restaurants, offering up a variety of culinary delights. But these are eight of the best in the area, according to Google user reviews. 1. Red Peppercorn 4.5 out of 5 stars. I cannot recommend this place enough. Absolutely amazing food. Everything was so full of flavour. Tastiest food I've ever had the pleasure of eating!!! Google reviewer Google other Buy a Photo 2. Whale Tail 4.7 out of 5 stars.Lovely space to eat and great veggie food. Staff really friendly too. Very fresh and really tasty. Google reviewer Google other Buy a Photo 3. Blue Moon 4.4 out of 5 stars. The food is seriously next level. The service and staff are a cut above. Easily the best restaurant in the city, regardless of cuisine. Google reviewer Google other Buy a Photo 4. The Sun Cafe & Restaurant 4.6 out of 5 stars. Always superb food a warm welcome wouldn't eat anywhere else in Lancaster Google reviewer Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2