These are the 12 best restaurants in Preston according to Google user reviews
Preston is full of well-known names and hidden gems, but which rate highly with Google users?
These are the top 12 restaurants in Preston rated 4.5 or higher (from lowest to highest) according to Google reviews.
1. Thai Orchid
Thai Orchid in Cannon Street has a 4.5 rating, one review said: "Great meal and service. Rang the night before to book a table and although they couldn't offer us the time we wanted they offered an earlier time which suited just fine."
The Italian Orchard in Broughton has a 4.5 rating and isdescribed as: "The best Italian restaurant I've been to outside Italy. The food was delicious, the setting was beautiful and the service was impeccable."