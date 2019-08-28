These are the 12 best restaurants in Preston according to Google user reviews

These are the 12 best restaurants in Preston according to Google user reviews

Preston is full of well-known names and hidden gems, but which rate highly with Google users?

These are the top 12 restaurants in Preston rated 4.5 or higher (from lowest to highest) according to Google reviews.

Thai Orchid in Cannon Street has a 4.5 rating, one review said: "Great meal and service. Rang the night before to book a table and although they couldn't offer us the time we wanted they offered an earlier time which suited just fine."

1. Thai Orchid

Maharani Restaurant in Watery Lane has a 4.5 rating, described by one reviewer as: "A wonderful restaurant! Great prices, large portions and a real authentic taste of the South Indian dishes."

2. Maharani Restaurant

Fino Tapas in Wilfrid Street has a 4.5 rating and isdescribed as: "Good selection of beers too. Staff fabulous. Preston needs places like this."

3. Fino Tapas

The Italian Orchard in Broughton has a 4.5 rating and isdescribed as: "The best Italian restaurant I've been to outside Italy. The food was delicious, the setting was beautiful and the service was impeccable."

4. The Italian Orchard

Page 1 of 3