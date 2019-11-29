These are the 10 most viewed properties to rent in Preston according to Zoopla

Online property agent Zoopla has released a list of the top 10 most viewed Preston properties to rent on its website in the last month.

From affordable single bed flats to three bed family homes, here is the full Zoopla list:

One bed flat to rent in Lovat Road, Preston - 295pcm, 68pw | Property details: Unfurnished ground floor apartment with lounge, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom | More details can be found here https://www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/details/53185283

1. Lovat Road

3 bed semi-detached house in Ribbleton - 600pcm, 138pw | Property details: Newly refurbished with dining kitchen, downstairs W.C. and off road parking | More details here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/details/53198630

2. Marl Hill Crescent

One bed flat to rent in Bairstow Street - 450pcm, 104pw | Property details: Furnished flat ideal for students with no agent fees | More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/details/53137822

3. Bairstow Street, Preston

2 bed flat to rent in Preston - 400pcm, 92pw | Property details: Unfurnished flat with no agent fees, ideal for students | More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/details/53242699

4. Eldon Street

