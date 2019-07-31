These are the 10 most viewed properties in Preston according to Zoopla
Online property agent Zoopla has released a list of the top 10 most viewed properties on its website during July.
From family homes to dream homes, here is the full Zoopla list:
1. Woodplumpton Road, Fulwood
3 bed semi-detached house for sale for 180k | Property details: Driveway and garage, corner plot, viewing recommended | More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52056340
3 bed semi-detached house for sale for 146k | Property details: Two reception rooms, Off road parking, Rear garden and Four piece bathroom | More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52014223
4 bed semi-detached house for sale for 260k | Property details: Driveway and garage, corner plot, viewing recommended | More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52033847
4 bed detached house for sale for 550k | Property details: Detached garage, two reception rooms,conservatory and lanscaped wrap around gardens | More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52100159