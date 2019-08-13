Property for sale

These are the 10 most viewed properties in Lancaster according to Zoopla

Online property agent Zoopla has released a list of the top 10 most viewed Lancaster properties on its website last month

From family homes to dream homes, here is the full Zoopla list:

3 bed semi-detached house for sale - Offers over 200,000 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/51458423

1. Torrisholme Road, Lancaster LA1

4 bed detached house for sale - Guide price 850,000 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/48410750

2. 2 Park Meadow, Aldcliffe, Lancaster LA1

4 bed detached house for sale - Guide price 750,000 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/51691457

3. Ward House, Chapel Lane, Ellel, Lancaster LA2

6 bed link-detached house for sale - Guide price 750,000 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/49504987

4. The Ashton, Well House, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster LA1

