These are the 10 most viewed properties in Burnley according to Zoopla Online property agent Zoopla has released a list of the top 10 most viewed Burnley properties on its website last month. From family homes to dream homes, here is the full Zoopla list: 1. Hunslet Street, Burnley BB11 2 bed terraced house for sale - Guide price 19,950 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/45285785 2. Pritchard Street, Burnley, Lancashire BB11 2 bed terraced house for sale - Guide price 30,000 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/49789089 3. Ribchester Avenue, Burnley, Lancashire BB10 3 bed semi-detached house for sale - Guide price 120,000 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52221162 4. Padiham Road, Burnley, Lancashire BB12 5 bed semi-detached house for sale - Guide price 120,000 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52112979