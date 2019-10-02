These are the top-rated places for breakfast in Preston.

These are the 10 best places in Preston to get breakfast according to Tripadvisor reviews

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so you need to choose wisely.

Here are some of the best breakfast spots in Preston according to how they were ranked by Tripadvisor users.

The high quality coffee and highly-praised vegan and vegetarian breakfast and brunch options set this cafe apart according to its fans.

1. Town House Coffee and Brew Bar

Part of St Catherine's Hospice, this cafe serves up local produce and also serves as a social hub.

2. The Mill

Based in nearby Penwortham, one reviewer wrote: "We have just had a fantastic time with the best homemade food I have had in a while."

3. BonBons Coffee Bar

Although primarily a bar and restaurant, this spot's 10am opening hours and fine menu also make it a high-ranking breakfast choice. Reviewers ranked it fifth in Preston.

4. Plau Gin and Beer Bar

