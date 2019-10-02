These are the 10 best places in Preston to get breakfast according to Tripadvisor reviews
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so you need to choose wisely.
Here are some of the best breakfast spots in Preston according to how they were ranked by Tripadvisor users.
1. Town House Coffee and Brew Bar
The high quality coffee and highly-praised vegan and vegetarian breakfast and brunch options set this cafe apart according to its fans.
2. The Mill
Part of St Catherine's Hospice, this cafe serves up local produce and also serves as a social hub.
3. BonBons Coffee Bar
Based in nearby Penwortham, one reviewer wrote: "We have just had a fantastic time with the best homemade food I have had in a while."
4. Plau Gin and Beer Bar
Although primarily a bar and restaurant, this spot's 10am opening hours and fine menu also make it a high-ranking breakfast choice. Reviewers ranked it fifth in Preston.
