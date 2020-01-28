These are 9 of the best Italian restaurants and pizzerias in Preston according to TripAdvisor that also have a 5 star food hygiene rating

Preston is full of great Italian restaurants and pizzerias, which can make choosing one a difficult task.

Here we take a look at the Italian restaurants and pizzerias in Preston that have scored highly on TripAdvisor reviews and been given a five star rating by Food Standards Agency inspectors.

1. Pizza Expess 14-15 Winckley Street,Preston PR1 2AA | Last inspected onOctober 3, 2017 | TripAdvisor rating 4

2. Gusto Italia 50B School Lane, Bamber Bridge,Preston PR5 6QE | Last inspected onSeptember 19, 2017 | TripAdvisor rating 4

3. Pinocchio's Restaurant 34 Chorley Road, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston PR5 4JA | Last inspected onJanuary 9,2019 | TripAdvisor rating 4

4. Angelos Ristorante & Pizzeria 33-35 Avenham Street, Preston PR1 3BN | Last inspected onMay 2, 2019 | TripAdvisor rating 4

