These are 9 of the best Italian restaurants and pizzerias in Preston according to TripAdvisor that also have a 5 star food hygiene rating
Preston is full of great Italian restaurants and pizzerias, which can make choosing one a difficult task.
Here we take a look at the Italian restaurants and pizzerias in Preston that have scored highly on TripAdvisor reviews and been given a five star rating by Food Standards Agency inspectors.
1. Pizza Expess
14-15 Winckley Street,Preston PR1 2AA | Last inspected onOctober 3, 2017 | TripAdvisor rating 4
2. Gusto Italia
50B School Lane, Bamber Bridge,Preston PR5 6QE | Last inspected onSeptember 19, 2017 | TripAdvisor rating 4
3. Pinocchio's Restaurant
34 Chorley Road, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston PR5 4JA | Last inspected onJanuary 9,2019 | TripAdvisor rating 4
4. Angelos Ristorante & Pizzeria
33-35 Avenham Street, Preston PR1 3BN | Last inspected onMay 2, 2019 | TripAdvisor rating 4
