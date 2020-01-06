These are 9 of the best curry houses and Indian restaurants in Preston according to TripAdvisor that also have a 5 star food hygiene rating

Here we take a look at the curry houses and Indian restaurants in Preston that have scored highly on TripAdvisor reviews and been given a five star rating by Food Standards Agency inspectors.

1. Tiger Belly 468 Blackpool Road, Preston PR2 1HX | Last inspected February 5, 2019 | TripAdvisor rating 4 Google other Buy a Photo

2. Tuk Tuk 129 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6QS | Last inspected July 17, 2019 | TripAdvisor rating 4 Google other Buy a Photo

3. Maharani Restaurant 28-30 Watery Lane, Preston PR2 2NN | Last inspected November 26, 2019 | TripAdvisor rating 4.5 Google other Buy a Photo

4. RK Sweets Ltd 75-79 Plungington RoadPreston PR1 7EN | Last inspectedFebruary 27, 2019 | TripAdvisor rating 4.5 Google other Buy a Photo

View more