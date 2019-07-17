These are 7 of the most expensive houses for sale in Preston right now
Whether you’re in a position to splash some cash, or you’re just fantasising about your dream home, there are some luxurious properties up for sale in Preston at the moment.
These are seven of the most expensive houses currently for sale in Preston, as advertised on Zoopla.
1. 5 bed property for sale - 775,000
Hall Croft Cottage, Preston PR2. This property occupies a fantastic spot at the end of a private driveway. The internal accommodation is spacious and split over three levels. Property agent: Farrell Heyworth bit.ly/32xVO00
Victoria Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2. This bespoke Victorian property is set over four floors and is finished to a very high standard, with underfloor heating throughout. Property agent: Dewhurst Homes bit.ly/2NXOR59
Blackpool Road, Preston PR4. An exclusive development of three newly built barn conversions. The barns are spread out over three floors and are set in a private gated courtyard. Property agent: Dewhurst Homes bit.ly/2GfoDF4
Oak House Bank Parade, Preston PR1. This detached contemporary-style property is set in extensive grounds, with views of historic architecture and surrounding woodland and gardens. Property agent: Kingswood bit.ly/32uLNAG