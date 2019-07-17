These are 7 of the most expensive houses for sale in Preston right now

These are seven of the most expensive houses currently for sale in Preston, as advertised on Zoopla.

1. 5 bed property for sale - 775,000 Hall Croft Cottage, Preston PR2. This property occupies a fantastic spot at the end of a private driveway. The internal accommodation is spacious and split over three levels. Property agent: Farrell Heyworth bit.ly/32xVO00 Zoopla/Farrell Heyworth other Buy a Photo

2. 6 bed detached house for sale - 795,000 Victoria Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2. This bespoke Victorian property is set over four floors and is finished to a very high standard, with underfloor heating throughout. Property agent: Dewhurst Homes bit.ly/2NXOR59 Zoopla/Dewhurst Homes other Buy a Photo

3. 6 bed barn conversion for sale - 625,000 Blackpool Road, Preston PR4. An exclusive development of three newly built barn conversions. The barns are spread out over three floors and are set in a private gated courtyard. Property agent: Dewhurst Homes bit.ly/2GfoDF4 Zoopla/Dewhurst Homes other Buy a Photo

4. 9 bed detached house for sale - 750,000 Oak House Bank Parade, Preston PR1. This detached contemporary-style property is set in extensive grounds, with views of historic architecture and surrounding woodland and gardens. Property agent: Kingswood bit.ly/32uLNAG Zoopla/Kingswood other Buy a Photo

View more