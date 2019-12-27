The Tap End: Happy New Year for new micro pub in Ashton

Owners behind plans for a new micro pub in Ashton will be toasting the New Year in style after proposals for The Tap End were given the green light.

At least 60 people will be able to fit into the former shop unit at 450 Blackpool Road once it is upgraded and refurbished.

New micro pub The Tap End could be on the way to Ashton-on-Ribble

According to documents from Sanderson’s Micropubs Limited: “The Tap End will aim to provide an ambient and respectful atmosphere, away from mainstream drinking trends - to attract a more refined clientele.

“The bar will offer local residents an alternative environment to the traditional pub atmosphere by excluding pool tables, dart boards, duke boxes or music and TVs.

“This will promote a low-key conversational atmosphere.

“The emphasis is on bringing local people together in a premium environment for great conversation, not on traditional pub entertainment or drinking culture.”

The Tap End will open 4pm-9pm Monday to Thursday, 4pm-10pm on Fridays, 12pm-10pm Saturday and 12pm-8.30pm on Sundays.