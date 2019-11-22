The perfect brand new home

Have your say

Three bed semi-detached property is ready and waiting

A delightful three-bedroom newly-built semi-detached house with a spacious lounge with French doors to the rear garden.

The modern fitted kitchen has wall and base units with roll up work tops, an inset single stainless steel sink with drainer board and mixer tap, built-in single gas oven, four-ring gas hob with extractor hood over, integral dishwasher, washing machine and fridge freezer.

The property also benefits from an en-suite to the master bedroom, which also has a built-in cupboard; and a ground floor WC as well as a part-tiled family bathroom with three-piece white bathroom suite comprising; low flush WC, wash basin and panelled enclosed bath.

With gardens to the front and rear and a driveway offering off-road parking the property is ideal for a young family.

Address: Grasshopper Drive, Warton

Price: £170,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000