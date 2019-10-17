The ideal family home

Have your say

Spacious semi offers a great location

A well-presented, three-bedroom semi-detached house with two reception rooms and a conservatory overlooking a private rear garden.

-

Its location in Newton village and it being well placed for local schools and shops, make this the ideal home for a growing family.

The property comprises entrance hallway; lounge; dining room; kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units, an integral double oven and four ring gas hob, integral dishwasher and fridge freezer; and conservatory to the ground floor.

To the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

At the front is a long paved driveway providing ample parking for two cars, with a lawn and mature shrubs, while to the rear is a private garden with a storage shed.

-

Address: Lowfield Close, Newton

Price: £140,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000