'The idea is to have something exciting and unique' - New bar with 'no phones' policy opens on Friargate

A new bar specialising in underground electronic music will be opening in Preston - with a ‘no phones’ policy designed to create an ‘immersive’ experience.

In:Libra, a venue on Friargate offering a wide variety of music including disco, house and techno, will be opening its doors for the first time on Saturday, November 30.

On the right, In:Libra, set to open to the public on November 30.

The opening night, which will also launch their monthly party Triangles, will be curated by Liverpool producer and DJ ASOK.

Serena Baxter, In:Libra’s managing director and co-owner, said: “After a number of recent appearances at Berghain | Panorama Bar in Berlin, ASOK is gaining a serious reputation globally and we are really glad to have him on board for his project.

”We had been looking for a venue in Preston for a while and we finally found one on Friargate which we thought was a perfect, intimate space for what we had planned.

“While Preston has a busy nightlife, the music tends to be more commercial.

“With friends travelling to Liverpool and Manchester to find this style of music and venue, we felt that it would be great to bring it to Preston.”

The owners are also looking into hosting jazz nights and live acts.

Serena added they want people to really enjoy the venue: “In order to guarantee an immersive experience, the bar will be under a strict no-phone policy, and no video or photography will be allowed inside.

“The idea is to have something exciting and unique. We want the place to be immersive, somewhere you can switch off and fully enjoy yourself.”