The home of versatility

Extended semi offers plenty of room

A deceptively spacious property which offers an abundance of versatile living space courtesy of a large double-storey extension to the rear.

The property has been tastefully finished throughout and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac within a popular residential area of Penwortham, well placed for local amenities and highly regarded schools.

It briefly comprises: entrance hallway, lounge with attractive feature fireplace, rear dining kitchen with fitted with matching wall and base units with roll over edge worktops, electric oven and gas hob; and good sized conservatory to the ground floor.

There are three good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom to the first floor.

To the front of the property there is a gated driveway providing off-road parking and a landscaped garden to the rear.

Address: Sturminster Close, Penwortham

Price: £154,995

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000