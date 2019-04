The figures, published by the office of national statistics, base the rankings on how much the average house in the area is worth. The affordability is calculated by working out how many times greater the house value is than the average annual income for the area. Here is a list of the top 10 least affordable places to live.

1. Kensington and Chelsea, London Topping the list is Kensington and Chelsea, which is far out in front of the rest. Houses here cost 44.5 times the average annual wage.

2. Westminster, London The area that is home to the Houses of Parliament comes in as the second most expensive place to live.

3. Camden, London The top three are all in London. Camden houses cost almost 20 times the average annual wage.

4. Hammersmith and Fulham, London Hammersmith and Fulham is almost equal with Camden in terms of affordability.

