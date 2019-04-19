Takeaway review and it's time to try out Deliveroo in Preston

It’s hard to stroll around the streets of London town without coming face-to-face with the world of Deliveroo. Bikes flying left and right, whisking food from restaurant and takeaway kitchen to expectant diners across the capital.

Now the global delivery service is firmly ensconced in Preston with a handful of eateries signed up to send their finest food to your front door.

The Cypriot salad

Or, in our case, your desk as we scanned the options available for our first taste of the Deliveroo experience.

We opted for the Source Bar which is part of the UCLan campus on Fylde Road and offers a range of wraps, salads, burgers and fries loaded with all sorts of toppings.

Clicking on our order just after 11.20am delivery was promised for an optimistic noon. Although slightly late the food was certainly worth waiting the extra 10 minutes for and was still hot on arrival.

And at least we were able to follow its progress on the Deliveroo tracker so we knew exactly where it was each step of the way!

Pride of place was the Grilled Halloumi Wrap which combined plenty of the popular Cypriot cheese with juicy portobello mushrooms. Fresh basil and salsa too.

But it was the duelling mushrooms and cheese which made this an absolute winner.And well priced at £3.50 with a side salad thrown in.

Talking of which, despite sounding like a gangster film on Netflix, The Cypriot, as a fine salad for the healthy eater of the group.

Lovely fresh crisp, crunchy salad with maximum squeaky halloumi cheese although we would have preferred it in slices rather than small pieces scattered over the salad.

Unfortunately, the chips were tepid but we were highly impressed with the other side order. The Nachos (£3.50) was almost a meal in itself with chefs not scrimping on the sour cream or the guacamole or the anything in fact. Bonus marks for using fresh jalapenos. You just don’t get a crunch from a jar.

The trio of dishes was made up by the fried chicken burger. A toasty brioche-style bun packed with chicken along with some more of those excellent jalapenos, salad and barbeque sauce.

It was warm, fresh and very filling. In fact the skinny fries on the side were a bit superfluous. They were eaten nonetheless. We don’t like to waste anything in our office.

It all weighed in at £23.65 which included a £4.65 delivery fee