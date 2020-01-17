Takeaway review: A Taste of Thailand, Preston

Preston’s Friargate offers a smorgasbord of choice when it comes to grabbing a takeaway. Dotted with curry places, chippies and the like, there is plenty within easy reach for students and folk trundling home from town after a night out.

The variety could be why I’ve overlooked A Taste of Thailand. I came across it on Just Eat, and filled in my order, requesting it come a couple of hours later for when I got home from work.

Starter

Bang on time at 8pm, there was a knock on the door and the friendly delivery man was there with my food.

It was all still perfectly hot, despite me having ordered it well ahead of time.

I thought initially they had delivered the wrong starter, until I checked on my order confirmation email and realised I hadn’t ticked the right box – the perils of ordering online at Just Eat. (The restaurant stuck a leaflet in my order, highlighting it’s 10 per cent off if you order directly from them, so I’ll do that next time.)

Nonetheless, my misordered starter proved a pleasant surprise.

It was Gai satay, peanut-coated skewers of grilled chicken marinated in a mildly spiced sauce.

The three skewers came on a bed of lettuce, and made a nice nibble-sized way to start the meal.

I’d meant to order veggie spring rolls, so with chicken skewers and two chicken mains, we ended up a bit poultry-heavy.

But no matter. The first main, Gaeng Massaman Chicken (£7.95), was absolutely delicious.

It was another peanut satay dish, with a mild but warm blend of spice, with more unusual spices included such as star anise.

The chicken was moist with soft cubes of potato and slivers of onions and peppers making it quite a hearty choice. The only downside was the website didn’t make it clear it didn’t come with rice included, so it was Uncle Ben’s to the rescue!

The Pad Thai chicken (£7.95) was also tasty, and happily came with a steaming pile of noodles.

The chicken was again plentiful, though a little dry in this dish, but it came with a healthy stack of veg, including beansprouts and spring onions.

A nice touch was a couple of little tubs of finely grated peanuts and chillies on the side, meaning you could adjust the dishes to be a bit spicier if you wished. At £23, it wasn’t the cheapest takeaway on Friargate, but it made a nice treat.

A taste OF THAILAND

Friargate, Preston

tasteofthailand-preston.co.uk

01772 379596