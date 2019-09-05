Take a look around: Sprawling stone-built Burnley home in Towneley Park up for sale for £500,000



On the market for £499,950 with Clifford Smith Sutcliffe, this three-bedroom home boasts a private setting set within approximately an acre of gardens as well as a lovely open outlook over the Towneley estate. Dating back to 1970, it also has two separate stone-built annexes and a garage-cum-workshop to offer. Plenty of space is the name of the game. Take a look around...

The living room leads through to a dining area. other Buy a Photo

The living room is extremely spacious and light. other Buy a Photo

The living room has a double-glazed window overlooking the private rear garden. other Buy a Photo

The dining area also comes just off the home's kitchen. other Buy a Photo

View more