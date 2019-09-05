Take a look around: Sprawling stone-built Burnley home in Towneley Park up for sale for £500,000
Towneley Park is one of the nicest areas in Burnley and one of the prettiest in East Lancashire. What more can you ask for, in that case, than a classic stone-built detached home on the outskirts of the park itself?
On the market for £499,950 with Clifford Smith Sutcliffe, this three-bedroom home boasts a private setting set within approximately an acre of gardens as well as a lovely open outlook over the Towneley estate. Dating back to 1970, it also has two separate stone-built annexes and a garage-cum-workshop to offer. Plenty of space is the name of the game. Take a look around...