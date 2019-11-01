Take a look around: perfect three-storey barn conversion with its own cinema yours for £1.8m
Let's be real: can you get more rural glam than a £1.8m, five-bed, three-storey barn conversion with its own cinema and two acres of gardens? Nope, probably not...
This stunning Ormskirk property, accessed via electronic gates, is on the market with Arnold & Phillips and is truly stunning. Finished to impeccable standards, the kitchen is a sight to behold, while three of the five bedrooms have walk-in wardrobes and en-suites. What a house. Take a look around...