Take a look around: Disney-gorgeous eight-bedroom Burnley home yours for £475,000
Set in amongst the trees like a cosy Disney home, this eight bedroom - yes, that's eight as in before nine and after seven - Burnley property is classic, large, and wonderful. And it can be yours for £475,000.
A gorgeous Edwardian detached home with its own extended separate annexe, this home is on the market with Bridgfords and comes with its own garage and spacious gardens. From its viewpoint overlooking Scott Park, this is a seriously lovely home. Take a look around...