Boasting three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a pair of reception rooms, this gorgeous chocolate box Burnley home is on the market for £599,995 with Falcon and Foxglove Estate Agents. From it's original features and homely atmosphere to its landscaped gardens and additional commercial land, this is a lovely property. Take a look around...

