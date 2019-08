The former park keeper's lodge inside Avenham Park is up for sale for £320,000.

The three bedroom detached house in West Cliff, Broadgate, built in the 1860s, is located in Preston’s Conservation area falling down to the River Ribble. Here we take a closer look inside:

The property is situated at the Avenham Park gates and is believed to have formerly a park keeper's gate house.

The homes layout comprises of a hallway, lounge, sitting room, and study.

A dining room, breakfast kitchen, and cellar are downstairs.

There are three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor

The bathroom comes complete with bath with shower over, wash basin with vanity unit and wood flooring.

The dining area.

The study as many of the other rooms has real wood flooring.