Style, space.....and self-cleaning ovens!

Stunning four-bedroom house mixes modern with traditional

This is an unmissable opportunity to acquire a stunning detached four-bedroom property with an abundance of space in the much sought after location of Fulwood.

It gives excellent accessibility to amenities such as several reputable schools, shops, Royal Preston Hospital, bus routes, and main motorway connections.

It hosts a medley of modern and traditional features throughout and comprises of an inviting entrance hallway, downstairs cloakroom, main lounge with dining area, second reception room, contemporary breakfast kitchen with central island and utility as well as two Siemens self-cleaning ovens, two pull-out larders, cupboard housing the boiler and plenty of additional storage space.

The kitchen area also includes two cupboards plumbed in for an integrated microwave and coffee machine.

To the first floor there is a four-piece family bathroom with his and her hand washbasins, walk-in shower with electric shower unit and glass screen and an oval-shaped bath with a handheld showerhead.

Also on the first floor are four sizable bedrooms with an en suite to the master bedroom.

There is additional loft room boasting great potential for a further master bedroom and en suite.

A driveway provides off road parking for several cars and there are beautifully manicured front and rear gardens.

Address: Garstang Road, Preston

Price: £550,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

