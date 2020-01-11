Stunning new build on a generous plot

Have your say

This superb family home is part of a new development

This fantastic family home known as ‘The Alderney’ has been mindfully designed with a modern family in mind.

It features high-quality finishes throughout and offers an abundance of space. This new build property is also located on a generous plot within a new development and is conveniently nearby to an array of amenities.

The property briefly comprises an entrance hallway, main lounge, dining room/second reception, contemporary breakfast kitchen, ground floor cloakroom, modern family bathroom, four great sized bedrooms and an e nsuite to the master bedroom.

The property affords a detached garage and driveway providing ample off road parking and beautifully maintained front and rear gardens.

To the front of the property, there is a wrought iron fence and gate, flagged pathway to the entrance, gated access to the rear and flowerbed borders to each side.

To the rear, there is a fence enclosed garden comprising a flagged patio seating area and a beautifully laid lawn, offering great outdoor space.

Address: Scotsman Avenue, Fulwood

Price: £289,950

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 399122