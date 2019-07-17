Stunning contemporary property is full of character

Detached five-bedroom house in Fulwood was constructed in 2014

The imposing contemporary and tastefully designed property affords a high specification throughout and sits within a generous and secluded plot in Fulwood.

The inviting entrance hallway allows access to the main lounge with a gas fire with a solid stone hand crafted fireplace., cloakroom/WC and a spectacular dining kitchen with a range of integrated appliances and bi-folding doors which open out to the rear garden, ideal for entertaining/family area.

To the first floor you will find the fifth bedroom/study and three further double bedrooms with en suites.

The second floor comprises of the extensive master bedroom, walk-in wardrobe, state of the art four-piece bathroom suite and open farm land views.

There is a large gravel driveway and double garage, gated entrance, outdoor brick built storage shed, wood store and a beautifully tended rear garden surrounded by mature trees providing a high degree of privacy.

-

Address: Hall Croft Cottages, Fulwood

Price: £775,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

-