Stone-built four-bed farmhouse with sprawling gardens on the market for £625k



A spacious four bedroom family home located in Laneshawbridge, Colne, the property is on the market for £625,000 with Dacre Son & Hartley. COming not only with 3.5 acres of pasture land and large gardens with feature ponds, the home also has planning permission to covert attached barn into one or two dwellings. An investment opportunity to write home about. Take a look around...

Exterior (credit: Dacre Son & Hartley) other Buy a Photo

Exterior (credit: Dacre Son & Hartley) other Buy a Photo

Sitting room (credit: Dacre Son & Hartley) other Buy a Photo

Sitting room (credit: Dacre Son & Hartley) other Buy a Photo

View more