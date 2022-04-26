Blink and you might miss it. Hawthorn Hideaway is just that, a sanctuary where it feels like the world can’t find you.

Situated in Walkeringham, the holiday retreat has only been open for a couple of years, having been brought to life pre-pandemic.

The brainchild of husband and wife team Ronnie and Josephine, the getaway offers accommodation in the form of two luxury log cabins and a canal boat situated alongside the picturesque Chesterfield Canal, all beautifully designed inside and out, and all with their own private hot tub.

My partner and I were lucky enough to sample a two night stay in the Swan Lodge which is perfect for couples, particularly honeymooners.

The site was opened in August 2020 as an adventure for the owner’s family with the aiming of spending time together with their seven-year-old daughter (who loves her role as security) after a life changing event.

Their focus is on family, relationships, and community. They want to provide somewhere for couples to “reconnect, recharge and come away feeling so snuggly,” as in the words of one their guest couples.

And it certainly lived up to expectations, and more, for us.

Prior to opening their new venture Ronnie had spent almost 30 years working in live music, and during that time has worked with bands such as; Green Day, Robbie Williams, Maroon 5, The Specials, Kings Of Leon, The Black Keys, Rammstein and Eminem.

He said: “I really want our customers to feel like they are getting the VIP treatment, and that’s what we try to do at Hawthorn Hideaway, I’m used to dealing with people who have the highest expectations, and delivering, and that’s what our guests get.”

As well as the hot tubs, the accommodation is all en-suite, with fully equipped kitchens, with wood-burners as well as central heating, and outdoor garden area with day bed and a fire bowl barbecue.

Ronnie continued: “Inside the cabins we really have tried to think of everything. With our boat Kingfisher, we are trying to offer something different and exceptional.

"You can come for a few days take the boat for a cruise but then come back and moor here to enjoy all the luxury we have on offer.”

Josephine continues to work as a GP and has used her skills in caring for people holistically to cater to their guests, ensuring a relaxing and natural environment, healthy, fresh and local food, good sleep, privacy and space for couples to connect in and facilities that allow the mind, body and soul to rest and be rejuvenated, be it the sauna, hot tub or with massage treatments.

“When we first designed the site, there was of course no Covid 19, but because each unit is self-contained and has its own garden area and facilities, it has made it a very safe place to visit.

"We’ve even doubled up on our outdoor seating areas by the canal,

so each lodge has allocated seating, where you can sit and fish or just relax and watch the world go by.”

On-site there is a wood burning sauna as well as an indoor barbecue cabin, both of these are included in the price of the stay, but must be booked in slots, so that they can be cleaned and sanitised between uses.

We chose to try out the sauna which has a fabulous outlook which made us feel like we were a million miles away from civilisation in our own little world.

The site has its own chickens, whose eggs are part of the welcome breakfast hamper, and other wildlife so pets are not allowed.

Josephine said: “We went for the couple’s market as our own house is right next door to the site, so we didn’t want large groups.

"We also felt that there was too much fire and water around the site to

allow children.

"Even if you have children it’s important to get away on your own and reconnect occasionally.

"As a hard-working couple ourselves, we understand the pressures this can add to a relationship and the need for time for yourselves.”

Additional extras available for visitors include massage treatments in an on-site yurt, and afternoon tea – both provided by talented neighbours.

A nearby florist and chocolatier provide celebration packs of flowers, balloons, and handmade chocolates (delicious) for guests.

Hawthorn Hideaway has played host to proposals, honeymoons, and anniversaries and the owners are hopeful that they may have a small wedding one day.

Our stay was simply perfect, the welcome by Josephine and Ronnie was warm and inviting, the cabins were above and beyond what we envisaged before arriving, and for us it was the little touches that made it extra special – the personalised sign on the door, the tasty treats and pamper products, the specially selected hot and cold beverages.

It was an idyll we would gladly return to in a heartbeat.

To find out more, including availability, visit the website www.hawthornhideaway.com or email [email protected]

