The event, now in its seventh year, shines a light on the best B&Bs, guest houses, boutique hotels, pubs, and restaurants with rooms, and other independent accommodations the UK has to offer.

The Lakehouse, has been shortlisted in the Hottest Property category and will compete against four other properties around the UK and Ireland to take the crown.

The property is a restored barn conversion, with its own lake and woodland, perfect for forest bathing and watching the multitude of wildlife.

Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, The Lakehouse, in Clitheroe,

The shortlist for the Hottest Property award is:

Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat in Lancashire, England

Merry Harriers in Surrey, England

Kilmartin Castle in Argyil, Scotland

Chambers of Distinction in County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Ben Shea Smart Home in Morayshire, Scotland

The shortlisted establishments will have their applications reviewed and judged by a panel of industry experts ahead of the awards ceremony, with the winner picking up a grand prize of £1,000 to put toward their property.

Amy Hudgell, Manager at Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, The Lakehouse, commented: “We work so hard to make sure our guests have a fantastic, unique experience with us. We’re absolutely thrilled to have that recognised through the eviivo Awards and hope we take the top spot on the night.”

Michele Fitzpatrick, CEO at eviivo, added: “We were overwhelmed and delighted with the number of entries we received from our UK properties and property owners. COVID-19 hit the independent property sector hard, and we’re so pleased to see these brave owners stay strong and come out the other side.

“Welcoming back the eviivo Awards after a two-year hiatus allows us to give these incredible individuals and their accommodation their moment in the limelight, which they truly deserve, and we’re thrilled to be able to recognise all their hard work.”

Everyone shortlisted will receive a special plaque to mark the occasion and recognise the quality of service they provide.

Following the success of the eviivo Awards in the UK, the event is now also being rolled out internationally in France, Germany, and the US, where eviivo has recently undergone huge expansion.