Spectacular home is ready to move in to

True bungalow also offers lots of potential for extension

This fabulous detached true bungalow has been fastidiously maintained and improved under the present owners to create a beautiful home that is ready to move into.

-

Situated in a spectacular private plot of approximately a quarter of an acre it is right in the heart of the village of Longton.

The well laid out accommodation comprises: entrance hallway; cloakroom; amazing light and airy open-plan kitchen/diner/lounge which extends to 37ft with a log burner in the lounge and a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances; utility room; inner hallway/study; four good -sized bedrooms and a spacious family bathroom.

To the outside ‘The Holliers’ is hidden away in a mature secure plot which offers delightful gardens to the front, side and rear; an extensive, recently laid tarmac driveway providing off-road parking for several vehicles, a covered carport and a garage.

Although the property has been subject to extensive renovations there is still masses of potential to create further accommodation.

-

Address: Shirley Lane, Longton

Price: £409,950

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000