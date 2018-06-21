SPAR staff take on Preston's Guild Wheel for Marie Curie

Staff from a retail consortium joined forces to walk and cycle Preston’s Guild Wheel route to raise funds for a care charity.

Directors and employees of James Hall & Co Ltd, G & E Murgatroyd, GAP Convenience Distribution, Clayton Park Bakery, Fazila Foods their friends and families along with SPAR retailers from the Northern Guild took part in the challenge for Marie Curie.

Of those taking part, 40 walked and 11 cycled.

The team has raised £2,151 so far, with the total expected to reach £3,000.

Richard Dixon, event organiser, said: “I am delighted by the number of people who took on the challenge of the SPAR Guild Wheel Walk in aid of Marie Curie. “Everyone has said they had a really good day even if it did come at the cost of a few blisters and sore legs.

“I would like to thank all those people who have donated. We’ve had great support from colleagues, friends, family and a number of our suppliers whose products we sell in-store. We are incredibly proud to support the amazing work Marie Curie does in the UK and we will continue to support them at future events.”

A spokesman from Marie Curie UK said: “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with James Hall, the support from their employees is fantastic. The Guild Wheel Walk is a tough challenge, and we are so pleased to see so many of the James Hall team taking it on in aid of Marie Curie’s work. The funds they have raised will help to make a real difference in helping to support people living with a terminal illness.”

To sponsor the team visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sparguildwheelwalk.