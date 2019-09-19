Spacious terrace is in a great location

Period property has loads of character
A period property boasting a wealth of character and charm with incredibly spacious reception and bedrooms, boasting many of the property’s original features.
It is ideally located for rail and road links and this three-bedroom house would be ideal for first time buyers or those taking a step up the property ladder.
In full the property offers an entrance porch, hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom with a rear yard and external storage room.
It is located in the popular Broadgate area, perfectly placed in catchment for a number of outstanding primary and secondary schools.
Address: £130,000
Price: Balderstone Road, Preston
Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000