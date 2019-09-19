Spacious terrace is in a great location

Have your say

Period property has loads of character

A period property boasting a wealth of character and charm with incredibly spacious reception and bedrooms, boasting many of the property’s original features.

It is ideally located for rail and road links and this three-bedroom house would be ideal for first time buyers or those taking a step up the property ladder.

In full the property offers an entrance porch, hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom with a rear yard and external storage room.

It is located in the popular Broadgate area, perfectly placed in catchment for a number of outstanding primary and secondary schools.

Address: £130,000

Price: Balderstone Road, Preston

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000