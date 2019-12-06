Spacious mid terrace offers a great start in the property ladder

Have your say

There's two bedrooms and two reception rooms

This spacious two-bedroom terrace house is well presented throughout, boasting fresh modern interiors, perfect for first-time buyers and investors alike.

The property is situated within walking distance of all local amenities, transport links and popular schools.

It comprises an entrance hall leading through to the lounge, dining room and kitchen, with its two bedrooms and bathroom to the first floor.

There is an easy to maintain rear garden with a brick outbuilding.

The lounge features television points, a gas fire set in a wooden surround and granite hearth, coving, ceiling lights and carpet.

The dining room or second reception room features an electric log fire set on a slate hearth.

Address: Best Street, Preston

Price: £79,950

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000