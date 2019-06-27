Spacious family home

Have your say

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in Higher Penwortham

A truly incredible family home renovated to the highest of standards, found in the highly sought-after area of Higher Penwortham.

-

At the heart of this modern property is its spacious kitchen/dining/family room where the benefits of family life can be enjoyed, with the rear opening out onto the well maintained garden ideal for entertaining guests in the summer months.

In full the property comprises an entrance hall leading through to the cosy lounge with feature fireplace, kitchen dining family room fitted with Schuller cream gloss wall and base units with feature timber style decor ends and a range of integrated appliances; utility room and downstairs WC.

The three bedrooms and family bathroom are on the first floor.

It has private lawned gardens, decked patio spaces and ample parking for multiple vehicles.

-

Easily accessible by nearby motorway links and well placed for all local amenities and a number of schools.

Address:15 Central Drive, Penwortham

Price:£230,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000