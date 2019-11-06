Spacious apartment could be the perfect first pad

Have your say

In a great location, there's communal gardens too

Stunning deceptively spacious second floor apartment in a much sought-after residential location.

Convenient for access to the local amenities, schools, main motorway connections and Preston city centre.

The property briefly comprises, communal entrance with secure intercom system to just three apartments, entrance hallway, utility/store room, open plan contemporary breakfast kitchen and lounge with French doors to a Juliette balcony, master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite shower room, second double bedroom and bathroom.

There are communal gardens and an allocated parking space.

It represents an ideal first-time buy or investment opportunity. The maintenance fee is £114 per month which includes building insurance.

Address: Ashton Bank Way, Ashton

Price: £90,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811