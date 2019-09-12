Spacious and modern terrace

Have your say

Lovely bay fronted home has two reception and three bedrooms

Taking offers over £110,000 now is this well presented mid garden terraced house which has three good size bedrooms.

The property is located in the heart of Lower Penwortham, and is therefore convenient for local amenities, schools and transport links.

Comprises of: an entrance porch leading to a hallway which in turn leads to both reception rooms, a bay fronted lounge with double doors leading through a rear dining room and a fitted kitchen.

On the first floor there is a split level landing, three bedrooms and a three piece family bathroom.

Outside there is a good size rear yard with gated access to rear alleyway and small entrance area at the front.

This is a fantastic price and opportunity for a young family looking to get their foot on the property ladder.

Address: Leyland Road, Penwortham

Price: £110,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000