You’re not alone – people on TikTok have been baffled by the same phenomenon. As have we.

However, it can be explained. We spoke to Vivien Fodor, the laundry category manager for Hotpoint, and she spilled the truth on washer and dryer timers.

She said: “Most people rely on their washing machine and dryer timers to plan chores around their day – and rightly so.

The Hotpoint ActiveCare washer dryer has a large easy to read display - so you can clearly see how much time is left on your cycle

"This is why most modern-day appliances have displays to tell you how long is left of your cycle. However, as the washing continues, the timer doesn’t always reflect the total time set at the start and, in the end, can differ by a few minutes.

"However, there is a perfectly good explanation for this – and it is actually helping you to save energy and money.”

But before we get to the nitty gritty we wanted to test this issue out for ourselves.

But what about that pesky timer thing?

Well, according to Hotpoint the cycle duration indicated on the display is an estimate based on standard conditions. The actual duration may vary in relation to several factors, such as the temperature and pressure of incoming water, load balancing and any number of other factors.

Vivian added: “There are a number of checks that a washing machine will do during its cycle. These are usually automated and are there to tell the machine if it is taking more or less time than expected to fill, wash or spin. As a result, the machine will adjust the time to end at certain points of the cycle – sometimes sooner, sometimes later. The only difference is that people only notice when it’s the latter.”

And we certainly found that to be true. The washer dryer often took far longer than indicated. But occasionally surprised us by finishing earlier than expected.

In conclusion – no matter how good or bad your washing machine is, it isn’t a miracle worker… yet.

