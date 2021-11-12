This is how to save money when visiting Sainsbury's, Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi and M&S in Preston this week, check out the latest shopping deals.

Who offers the best value?

Shoppers across Preston are spoiled for choice with a number of major stores to choose from. Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.

How did the supermarkets compare?

Morrisons 6 free range medium eggs for only 79p, Aldi cheese 250g a bargain for £1.49 and you can grab 80 teabags at Tesco for 55p.

These are the bargains you can pick up at Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi and M&S.

Which supermarket had the best-value basket this week?

Check out our handy graphic to check how much items cost at different supermarkets. Prices are correct as of Thursday, November 11.

As our table shows, overall, the most affordable place to buy this week’s shopping basket was Aldi, which has stores in Corporation Street, Queen's Retail Park, Deepdale Retail Park and Fulwood Central. Our 19-item price comparison basket came in at just £20.94